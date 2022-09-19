Ingredients:



• 3 bananas ripe but still firm

• ¼ cup peanut butter or your favorite nut butter – I used natural smooth peanut butter

• 10 oz chopped dark chocolate or chocolate chips.

• 2 teaspoons coconut oil



Method of Preparation:

Cut banana into slices (about ¼ inch – 0.7 cm each). Set aside half of the slices and arrange the other half on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Heat peanut butter in the microwave on low/medium for about 30 seconds to 1 minute, stirring in between, until it’s smooth and easily spreadable.

Spoon about one heaped ¼ teaspoon (up to ½ teaspoon if the banana is large) on the banana slices you arranged on the baking sheet. Top with the other half of the banana slices you set aside earlier. Freeze for two hours.

When the banana sandwiches are frozen, prepare the chocolate. Place chopped chocolate (or chocolate chips if using) in a microwave-safe bowl along with the coconut oil (it helps the chocolate melt and stay smooth).

Microwave on low/medium heat in 30 seconds bursts, stirring in between each, until chocolate is fully melted and glossy (watch carefully so the chocolate doesn’t burn).

Prepare another baking sheet (or a plate) with parchment paper. Take two to three bites out of the freezer. One by one, dip them in the melted chocolate and using two forks, “roll” them in chocolate to cover all sides.

Remove excess chocolate and place on prepared baking sheet Repeat with remaining frozen sandwiches.

If the chocolate is not smooth enough towards the end, remelt it in the microwave for 30 seconds or so.

Place the chocolate covered bites back in the freezer until set. Once they are set, you can transfer them in a container. Store in the freezer.

