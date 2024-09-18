(WSVN) - Today is National Cheeseburger Day. A South Florida chef shares his recipe to make a burger taste better. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Stephen Parker
The Restaurant: Black Tap, Miami
The Dish: Frita Cubana Burger
Ingredients:
6 oz beef (75/25)
6 oz ground beef
4 slices white American cheese
¼ cup finely diced white onion
2 martins potato rolls
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 tablespoon paprika
2 cups mayo (Kraft)
1 cup Goya sofrito (tomato)
2 sticks of butter
1 tbsp chopped parsley
1 bag of crispy potato straws
Method of Preparation:
Burger Patties:
Combine beef and pork, and mix loosely using your hands in a large mixing bowl.
Separate the meat mixture in half. The weight should be 6oz for each patty.
4-inch round cookie cutters can be used to form the patties.
4 inches by 1 inch height for the burgers.
Sofrito Butter:
Add sofrito and softened butter into a blender and blend until the mixture is smooth.
Chile Paprika Aioli:
Add mayo and spices into a large mixing bowl. And mix using a whisk to ensure all ingredients are fully combined.
Making the Burger:
Preheat Oven to 375 degrees.
Using a sautee pan or cast-iron skillet, place the pan on medium-high heat. Ensure the pan is hot.
Cook burgers for 5 minutes on each side ensuring there is a good crust on each side.
Toast potato rolls in a toaster until golden brown.
Remove burgers from heat, top each burger with 1 tablespoon of sofrito butter, and two slices of American cheese. Place burgers in the oven. Let burgers and cheese melt for 2 minutes.
To Plate:
The bottom bun is placed on the plate.
Burger patty and melted cheese on a bun.
Crispy potatoes on top of the cheese.
Spread mayo on the top bun.
Sprinkle a teaspoon onions on top with a pinch of chopped parsley.
Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer
(located in Brickell City Centre)
701 S Miami Ave suite 408 a, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 813-0500
https://blacktap.com/location/miami/
