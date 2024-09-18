(WSVN) - Today is National Cheeseburger Day. A South Florida chef shares his recipe to make a burger taste better. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Stephen Parker

The Restaurant: Black Tap, Miami

The Dish: Frita Cubana Burger

Ingredients:

6 oz beef (75/25)

6 oz ground beef

4 slices white American cheese

¼ cup finely diced white onion

2 martins potato rolls

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon paprika

2 cups mayo (Kraft)

1 cup Goya sofrito (tomato)

2 sticks of butter

1 tbsp chopped parsley

1 bag of crispy potato straws

Method of Preparation:

Burger Patties:

Combine beef and pork, and mix loosely using your hands in a large mixing bowl.

Separate the meat mixture in half. The weight should be 6oz for each patty.

4-inch round cookie cutters can be used to form the patties.

4 inches by 1 inch height for the burgers.

Sofrito Butter:

Add sofrito and softened butter into a blender and blend until the mixture is smooth.

Chile Paprika Aioli:

Add mayo and spices into a large mixing bowl. And mix using a whisk to ensure all ingredients are fully combined.

Making the Burger:

Preheat Oven to 375 degrees.

Using a sautee pan or cast-iron skillet, place the pan on medium-high heat. Ensure the pan is hot.

Cook burgers for 5 minutes on each side ensuring there is a good crust on each side.

Toast potato rolls in a toaster until golden brown.

Remove burgers from heat, top each burger with 1 tablespoon of sofrito butter, and two slices of American cheese. Place burgers in the oven. Let burgers and cheese melt for 2 minutes.

To Plate:

The bottom bun is placed on the plate.

Burger patty and melted cheese on a bun.

Crispy potatoes on top of the cheese.

Spread mayo on the top bun.

Sprinkle a teaspoon onions on top with a pinch of chopped parsley.

Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer

(located in Brickell City Centre)

701 S Miami Ave suite 408 a, Miami, FL 33131

(305) 813-0500

https://blacktap.com/location/miami/

