Holiday brunch just got a little easier thanks to a special treat we think you’re going to like. That’s what’s in the oven as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 loaf Brioche bread, cubed

6 eggs

2 cups milk

1 tbs. vanilla extract

3 tbs. light brown sugar

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. salt

Topping

4 tbs. brown sugar

2 tbs. granulated white sugar

2 tbs. cold butter

1/2 tbs. cinnamon

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line or grease a muffin pan.

Cube the Brioche bread into bite-sized pieces and add to a large bowl. Combine eggs, milk, vanilla, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt and mix well.

Pour egg mixture over cubed bread.

Let it soak for 5-10 minutes.

Fill muffin tins with the French toast mixture.

To make the topping, combine brown sugar, granulated sugar, and cinnamon. Cut in cold butter. Sprinkle topping over your muffins.

Bake for 20-30 minutes, until golden brown and the centers are cooked through.

If you like, top with maple syrup when served.

Enjoy!

