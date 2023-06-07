The Chef: Troy Tingling

The Restaurant: Soulfly, Miami

The Dish: Fly Wings

Ingredients:

2 lbs. chicken wings

3 quarts peanut oil for frying; or any other oil with a high smoking point

1 egg

1 Tbsp water

1/4 cup hot sauce

Chicken wing seasoning:

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp black pepper

a pinch of cayenne pepper

For dredging:

1 cup gluten-free flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

Method of Preparation:

Combine the chicken wing seasoning ingredients in a small bowl. Season the wings all over, ensuring even coverage. Pat down to make the seasonings stick. Set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the egg with the hot sauce and water. Whisk lightly and set aside.

In a separate large bowl, combine the flour with the baking powder, salt and pepper. Mix the ingredients together and set aside.

Heat 3 quarts of peanut oil in a large cast iron pot (the oil should be no higher than the middle of the pot) over a gas burner to 375F.

Drop the seasoned wings into the bowl with the egg mixture, toss with your hands, ensuring even coverage.

Pick up the wings using both hands, a few at a time, shaking off excess egg mixture, and drop them in the flour bowl. Once all of the wings are in the flour bowl, toss them with flour, shake off excess and drop in the preheated oil.

The temperature will drop to about 350F, perfect for deep frying. Adjust the burner as needed to keep the oil at 350F.

Fry the wings for about 4 minutes or until the internal temperature of the wings reaches about 185F – 190F.

Remove the wings from the oil and place them on a platter lined with paper towels to drain off the excess oil.

Serve immediately with your favorite wing dip or tossed in a sauce.

Soulfly

2615 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127

(305) 440-9121

www.soulflychicken.com

