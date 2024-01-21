Ingredients:
4 eggs at room temperature (very important)
8 oz chocolate chips
¼ cup peanut butter
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
- Using room temp eggs, separate egg whites from the yolks.
- Beat the whites to stiff peaks.
- Melt the chocolate chips, 30 seconds at a time, stirring each time until they melt. Don’t do it all at once or they could burn!
- Fold the yolks into the melted chocolate and combine.
- Fold in the whipped whites and mix well.
- Add the mixture to a 9-inch square brownie dish that’s been sprayed and lined with parchment paper.
- Top with melted peanut butter and swirl it in with a spoon or butter knife.
- Bake for 35 minutes until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.
Slice, serve and enjoy!!!
