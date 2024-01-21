Ingredients:

4 eggs at room temperature (very important)

8 oz chocolate chips

¼ cup peanut butter

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Using room temp eggs, separate egg whites from the yolks.

Beat the whites to stiff peaks.

Melt the chocolate chips, 30 seconds at a time, stirring each time until they melt. Don’t do it all at once or they could burn!

Fold the yolks into the melted chocolate and combine.

Fold in the whipped whites and mix well.

Add the mixture to a 9-inch square brownie dish that’s been sprayed and lined with parchment paper.

Top with melted peanut butter and swirl it in with a spoon or butter knife.

Bake for 35 minutes until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

Slice, serve and enjoy!!!

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.