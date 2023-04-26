(WSVN) - Today is Israel’s 75th Independence Day celebration, and in honor of this occasion, a South Florida chef makes a delicious combination using fish and pasta. It’s time to grab a bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Tom Aviv

The Restaurant: Branja, Miami

The Dish: Fisherman Bucatini

Ingredients:

2L fish stock

2L tomato juice

2 small white fish of your choice (preferably fresh) cut into large cubes

2 cloves sliced garlic

a handful of halved cherry tomatoes

white wine for cooking

salt & pepper to taste

2tbsp butter for finishing

500gr pasta of your choice (spaghetti, pappardelle, bucatini)

Tarragon for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Start by combining the fish stock & tomato juice together, and boil on high heat until reduced by half.

In a wide pan, saute the garlic with some olive oil until fragrant, add salt & pepper, deglaze with white wine and reduce by half, then add the reduced stock alongside the cubed fish, and cook on medium until the fish is cooked through.

Add the precooked pasta (cook ¾ of the way) and reduce the sauce a bit, once the consistency is nice and thick, add the butter and mix until incorporated.

Serve with some chopped tarragon on top and a couple of slices of lemon on the side.

Branja

5010 NE 2nd Ave., Unit 201

Miami, FL 33137

786-765-5555

www.branjamiami.com

