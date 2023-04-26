(WSVN) - Today is Israel’s 75th Independence Day celebration, and in honor of this occasion, a South Florida chef makes a delicious combination using fish and pasta. It’s time to grab a bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Tom Aviv
The Restaurant: Branja, Miami
The Dish: Fisherman Bucatini
Ingredients:
2L fish stock
2L tomato juice
2 small white fish of your choice (preferably fresh) cut into large cubes
2 cloves sliced garlic
a handful of halved cherry tomatoes
white wine for cooking
salt & pepper to taste
2tbsp butter for finishing
500gr pasta of your choice (spaghetti, pappardelle, bucatini)
Tarragon for garnish
Method of Preparation:
- Start by combining the fish stock & tomato juice together, and boil on high heat until reduced by half.
- In a wide pan, saute the garlic with some olive oil until fragrant, add salt & pepper, deglaze with white wine and reduce by half, then add the reduced stock alongside the cubed fish, and cook on medium until the fish is cooked through.
- Add the precooked pasta (cook ¾ of the way) and reduce the sauce a bit, once the consistency is nice and thick, add the butter and mix until incorporated.
Serve with some chopped tarragon on top and a couple of slices of lemon on the side.
Branja
5010 NE 2nd Ave., Unit 201
Miami, FL 33137
786-765-5555
www.branjamiami.com
