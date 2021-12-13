(WSVN) - Follow a hearty meal with sweet treats that will delight the young and young at heart alike. Donut holes are on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

oil, for frying

one 16 oz. can refrigerated biscuits

frosting

Method of Preparation:

Fill a medium Dutch oven with 3 inches of oil and heat to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Pop open the can of biscuits, then cut each biscuit into 4 pieces. Roll each into a ball and then press flat like a small saucer.

Drop half of the dough pieces into the hot oil and fry, flipping them as they cook so all sides brown evenly, until puffed and dark golden brown for 2 to 3 minutes.

Remove with a slotted spoon and cool on a sheet pan lined with a wire rack. Repeat with the remaining dough.

Melt frosting and place in squeeze bottles.

Use a chopstick to poke a hole in one side of each doughnut to make a little space inside.

Gently pipe the filling inside each doughnut, then place on a cooling rack filled-side up.

Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar.

Serve immediately or at room temperature.

Servings: 4 to 6

Enjoy!

