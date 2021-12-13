(WSVN) - Follow a hearty meal with sweet treats that will delight the young and young at heart alike. Donut holes are on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
oil, for frying
one 16 oz. can refrigerated biscuits
frosting
Method of Preparation:
- Fill a medium Dutch oven with 3 inches of oil and heat to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Pop open the can of biscuits, then cut each biscuit into 4 pieces. Roll each into a ball and then press flat like a small saucer.
- Drop half of the dough pieces into the hot oil and fry, flipping them as they cook so all sides brown evenly, until puffed and dark golden brown for 2 to 3 minutes.
- Remove with a slotted spoon and cool on a sheet pan lined with a wire rack. Repeat with the remaining dough.
- Melt frosting and place in squeeze bottles.
- Use a chopstick to poke a hole in one side of each doughnut to make a little space inside.
- Gently pipe the filling inside each doughnut, then place on a cooling rack filled-side up.
- Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar.
- Serve immediately or at room temperature.
Servings: 4 to 6
Enjoy!
