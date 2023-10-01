Who doesn’t love a quick and tasty breakfast? That’s what’s on the menu today… as we grab a bite with belkys….
Ingredients:
1 egg
1/3 cup Feta Cheese
Red pepper flakes to taste
Pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Heat a small skillet over medium heat.
- Crumble in Feta- about 1/3 cup around the perimeter of the pan.
- Crack an egg in the middle. No salt is needed because Feta is salty.
- Season to taste with pepper and red pepper flakes.
- Cover the pan and cook, lowering the heat if necessary, until the white is set and yolk is still a little runny and the cheese is crispy. Cook longer if you like your egg well done.
- You can serve as is or on a crispy tortilla or piece of toast.
Enjoy!
