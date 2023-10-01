Who doesn’t love a quick and tasty breakfast? That’s what’s on the menu today… as we grab a bite with belkys….

Ingredients:

1 egg

1/3 cup Feta Cheese

Red pepper flakes to taste

Pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Heat a small skillet over medium heat.

Crumble in Feta- about 1/3 cup around the perimeter of the pan.

Crack an egg in the middle. No salt is needed because Feta is salty.

Season to taste with pepper and red pepper flakes.

Cover the pan and cook, lowering the heat if necessary, until the white is set and yolk is still a little runny and the cheese is crispy. Cook longer if you like your egg well done.

You can serve as is or on a crispy tortilla or piece of toast.

Enjoy!

