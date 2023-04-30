Ingredients:

8 ounces feta, crumbled

3 tbs. finely chopped green onions

1 egg, beaten

1 pkg. frozen puff pastry

1 egg yolk (beaten with 1 tsp water)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

In a small bowl, blend feta cheese, green onions and egg.

Cut the pastry into 9 three-inch squares. (Or you can also cut 12 squares).

Put a spoonful of filling in the middle and fold over to make a triangle.

Press edges together firmly with a fork to seal for a triangle.

You can also make a pouch shape by folding and pinching the edges together in the middle.

Lightly brush each cheese puff with egg yolk.

Bake for 20 minutes in the oven until golden brown.

Serve warm or at room temperature.

Enjoy!

