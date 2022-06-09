Makes 24 pieces ∙ Source foodandwine.com

INGREDIENTS

• 1 cup all-purpose flour
• 1/2 cup cornmeal
• 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar
• 3/4 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/8 teaspoon baking soda
• 3/4 cup water
• 1 cup vegetable oil, plus more for frying

DIRECTIONS

In a bowl, combine the flour, cornmeal, sugar, salt, baking powder and baking soda. Add the water and stir gently with a wooden spoon until thoroughly blended. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand at room temperature for 1 hour.

In a medium saucepan, heat 1 inch of oil (about 1 cup) to 350°. Using well-oiled hands, roll tablespoon-size pieces of the dough about 3 inches long, then flatten them slightly and drop into the hot oil. If the dough sticks to your hands, just peel it off; don’t worry about the shape. Fry 3 or 4 fritters at a time until golden brown, about 2 minutes per side. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the fritters to a rack set over a baking sheet to drain. Adjust the heat if necessary to maintain 350°. Serve immediately.

