(WSVN) - A Middle Eastern dish that’s considered fast food. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Asaf Eli
The Restaurant: KooLuLu, Surfside
The Dish: Falafel Sandwich
Ingredients:
2 cups chickpeas soaked in water overnight
5-6 garlic cloves, peeled
3/4 cup cilantro
3/4 cup parsley
1 white onion – cut into quarters for easier processing
1 serrano pepper
1 tbsp cumin
1 tbsp salt
1 tbsp ground coriander
Pita
Israeli salad (Diced cucumbers, tomatoes, minced onion, minced parsley, olive oil, lemon juice to taste and salt, all combined)
Tahini
Hummus
Method of Preparation:
- After soaking the chickpeas, drain and pat dry.
- Add all ingredients to the food processor until combined. Scoop and roll into small balls.
- Fry in oil on medium-high heat until balls are brown and crispy, about 3-5 minutes.
- Cut the edge of the pita to open into a pocket. Spread hummus on one side (as much as you want), then add a spoonful of salad, then falafel.
- Layer with salad and falafel until the pita is full.
- Top with a spoonful of tahini and garnish with chopped parsley.
KooLuLu
9561 Harding Ave.
Surfside, FL 33154
305-763-8817
www.koolulumiami.com
Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.