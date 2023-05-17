(WSVN) - A Middle Eastern dish that’s considered fast food. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Asaf Eli

The Restaurant: KooLuLu, Surfside

The Dish: Falafel Sandwich

Ingredients:

2 cups chickpeas soaked in water overnight

5-6 garlic cloves, peeled

3/4 cup cilantro

3/4 cup parsley

1 white onion – cut into quarters for easier processing

1 serrano pepper

1 tbsp cumin

1 tbsp salt

1 tbsp ground coriander

Pita

Israeli salad (Diced cucumbers, tomatoes, minced onion, minced parsley, olive oil, lemon juice to taste and salt, all combined)

Tahini

Hummus

Method of Preparation:

After soaking the chickpeas, drain and pat dry.

Add all ingredients to the food processor until combined. Scoop and roll into small balls.

Fry in oil on medium-high heat until balls are brown and crispy, about 3-5 minutes.

Cut the edge of the pita to open into a pocket. Spread hummus on one side (as much as you want), then add a spoonful of salad, then falafel.

Layer with salad and falafel until the pita is full.

Top with a spoonful of tahini and garnish with chopped parsley.

KooLuLu

9561 Harding Ave.

Surfside, FL 33154

305-763-8817

www.koolulumiami.com

