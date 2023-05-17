(WSVN) - A Middle Eastern dish that’s considered fast food. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Asaf Eli
The Restaurant: KooLuLu, Surfside
The Dish: Falafel Sandwich

Ingredients:
2 cups chickpeas soaked in water overnight
5-6 garlic cloves, peeled
3/4 cup cilantro
3/4 cup parsley
1 white onion – cut into quarters for easier processing
1 serrano pepper
1 tbsp cumin
1 tbsp salt
1 tbsp ground coriander
Pita
Israeli salad (Diced cucumbers, tomatoes, minced onion, minced parsley, olive oil, lemon juice to taste and salt, all combined)
Tahini
Hummus

Method of Preparation:

  • After soaking the chickpeas, drain and pat dry.
  • Add all ingredients to the food processor until combined. Scoop and roll into small balls.
  • Fry in oil on medium-high heat until balls are brown and crispy, about 3-5 minutes.
  • Cut the edge of the pita to open into a pocket. Spread hummus on one side (as much as you want), then add a spoonful of salad, then falafel.
  • Layer with salad and falafel until the pita is full.
  • Top with a spoonful of tahini and garnish with chopped parsley.

KooLuLu
9561 Harding Ave.
Surfside, FL 33154
305-763-8817
www.koolulumiami.com

