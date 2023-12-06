(WSVN) - Tis the season for corn! Florida sweet corn is here, and we’ve got a spicy way to serve it up this season. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Kevin Acosta

The Restaurant: Chimba, Miami

The Dish: Elote

Ingredients:

2 cups Corn (frozen bag is okay)

1.5 tbsp unsalted butter

1/4 cup Cotija cheese

2 tsp Tajín

2 tbsp Jalapeño aioli (below)

1tbsp. of oil

JALAPEÑO AIOLI

1 cup Mayonnaise

2-3 red jalapeno or fresno peppers

3-4 garlic cloves

Cilantro

Method of Preparation:

Aioli:

Slice the peppers and remove the seeds of some of them.

Cut the tips off the garlic cloves.

Preheat a pan with oil and slowly cook the peppers and garlic cloves until they are soft.

Allow to cool a few minutes before moving to a small high-sided container and use an immersion blender to blend with mayo.

You can also use a regular blender.

Set aioli aside.

Corn:

Preheat a pan with oil and sautee corn on high.

Add the butter and cook until the corn is lightly toasted.

In a bowl add the corn, aioli, cheese, Tajín and mix well until all the ingredients are incorporated.

To Plate:

Serve in a bowl and decorate with more cheese and cilantro.

Chimba

2830 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137

(786) 590-2314

https://chimbamiami.com/chimba/

