(WSVN) - Tis the season for corn! Florida sweet corn is here, and we’ve got a spicy way to serve it up this season. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Kevin Acosta
The Restaurant: Chimba, Miami
The Dish: Elote
Ingredients:
2 cups Corn (frozen bag is okay)
1.5 tbsp unsalted butter
1/4 cup Cotija cheese
2 tsp Tajín
2 tbsp Jalapeño aioli (below)
1tbsp. of oil
JALAPEÑO AIOLI
1 cup Mayonnaise
2-3 red jalapeno or fresno peppers
3-4 garlic cloves
Cilantro
Method of Preparation:
Aioli:
- Slice the peppers and remove the seeds of some of them.
- Cut the tips off the garlic cloves.
- Preheat a pan with oil and slowly cook the peppers and garlic cloves until they are soft.
- Allow to cool a few minutes before moving to a small high-sided container and use an immersion blender to blend with mayo.
- You can also use a regular blender.
- Set aioli aside.
Corn:
- Preheat a pan with oil and sautee corn on high.
- Add the butter and cook until the corn is lightly toasted.
- In a bowl add the corn, aioli, cheese, Tajín and mix well until all the ingredients are incorporated.
To Plate:
- Serve in a bowl and decorate with more cheese and cilantro.
Chimba
2830 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(786) 590-2314
https://chimbamiami.com/chimba/
Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.