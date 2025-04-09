(WSVN) - The Chef: Victor Cornell
The Restaurant: Cafe Avanti, Miami Beach
The Dish: Eggplant Rollatini
Ingredients:
1 Eggplant
1 cup All Purpose Flour
1-2 eggs Eggs (egg wash)
1 cup Breadcrumbs
1 cup Ricotta
1/2 cup Mozzarella shredded
1/2 cup Parmesan
1 tsp Black Pepper
1 jar Marinara
2 tbsp Olive Oil
Method of Preparation:
- Peel eggplant and slice top to bottom into 1/4″ thick slices.
- Coat eggplant slices in flour, pass through egg wash then bread crumbs and pan fry in olive oil over medium-high heat.
- Fry eggplant slices on each side until golden brown.
- Remove to a paper towel lined plate to drain and cool.
- In a bowl, mix ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella and black pepper. Taste and add more pepper if needed.
- When eggplant slices are cool, add a spoonful of cheese mixture to each slice and roll tightly.
- Place in baking pan seam side down.
- Pour marinara over rolls and top with extra parmesan.
- Bake in preheated oven at 375 degrees for about 15 min.
CAFE AVANTI
732 W 41st St, Miami Beach, FL 33140
(305) 538-4400
https://www.cafeavanti.com/
