(WSVN) - The Chef: Victor Cornell
The Restaurant: Cafe Avanti, Miami Beach
The Dish: Eggplant Rollatini

Ingredients:
1 Eggplant
1 cup All Purpose Flour
1-2 eggs Eggs (egg wash)
1 cup Breadcrumbs
1 cup Ricotta
1/2 cup Mozzarella shredded
1/2 cup Parmesan
1 tsp Black Pepper
1 jar Marinara
2 tbsp Olive Oil

Method of Preparation:

  • Peel eggplant and slice top to bottom into 1/4″ thick slices.
  • Coat eggplant slices in flour, pass through egg wash then bread crumbs and pan fry in olive oil over medium-high heat.
  • Fry eggplant slices on each side until golden brown.
  • Remove to a paper towel lined plate to drain and cool.
  • In a bowl, mix ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella and black pepper. Taste and add more pepper if needed.
  • When eggplant slices are cool, add a spoonful of cheese mixture to each slice and roll tightly.
  • Place in baking pan seam side down.
  • Pour marinara over rolls and top with extra parmesan.
  • Bake in preheated oven at 375 degrees for about 15 min.

CAFE AVANTI
732 W 41st St, Miami Beach, FL 33140
(305) 538-4400
https://www.cafeavanti.com/

