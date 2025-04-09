(WSVN) - The Chef: Victor Cornell

The Restaurant: Cafe Avanti, Miami Beach

The Dish: Eggplant Rollatini

Ingredients:

1 Eggplant

1 cup All Purpose Flour

1-2 eggs Eggs (egg wash)

1 cup Breadcrumbs

1 cup Ricotta

1/2 cup Mozzarella shredded

1/2 cup Parmesan

1 tsp Black Pepper

1 jar Marinara

2 tbsp Olive Oil

Method of Preparation:

Peel eggplant and slice top to bottom into 1/4″ thick slices.

Coat eggplant slices in flour, pass through egg wash then bread crumbs and pan fry in olive oil over medium-high heat.

Fry eggplant slices on each side until golden brown.

Remove to a paper towel lined plate to drain and cool.

In a bowl, mix ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella and black pepper. Taste and add more pepper if needed.

When eggplant slices are cool, add a spoonful of cheese mixture to each slice and roll tightly.

Place in baking pan seam side down.

Pour marinara over rolls and top with extra parmesan.

Bake in preheated oven at 375 degrees for about 15 min.

CAFE AVANTI

732 W 41st St, Miami Beach, FL 33140

(305) 538-4400

https://www.cafeavanti.com/

