The Chef: Angelo Kometa
The Restaurant: Osteria, Miami
The Dish: Eggplant Parmigiana

Ingredients:
35 oz. eggplant
Extra virgin olive oil
8 oz. Peeled tomatoes
0.5 oz. basil
1/2 medium onion, chopped
Salt
Pinch of sugar
17 oz. buffalo mozzarella
7 oz. Parmigiano Reggiano fine grated

Method of Preparation:

  • Cut the eggplants approximately 0.40 inches thick.
  • Pass them in flour and fry them lightly with sunflower seed oil.

Prepare the tomato sauce:

  • Cut the onion.
  • Add oil in the pan, cook until yellow gold.
  • Add peeled tomatoes and simmer for 2 hours.
  • Blend everything and add basil, salt and sugar.
  • Cut the mozzarella and put in a strainer to pull out the water.
  • In a baking casserole start layering the ingredients, first tomato sauce, then eggplant, then mozzarella, then parmesan cheese. Form 5 layers in total.
  • Put the casserole in the oven at 400 F for 30 minutes.
  • Let it rest for 20 minutes before serving.

Osteria
8001 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33138
786-634-1005
osteria.miami

