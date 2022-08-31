(WSVN) - You only need five simple ingredients to whip up this classic Italian meal. It’s time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Angelo Kometa

The Restaurant: Osteria, Miami

The Dish: Eggplant Parmigiana

Ingredients:

35 oz. eggplant

Extra virgin olive oil

8 oz. Peeled tomatoes

0.5 oz. basil

1/2 medium onion, chopped

Salt

Pinch of sugar

17 oz. buffalo mozzarella

7 oz. Parmigiano Reggiano fine grated

Method of Preparation:

Cut the eggplants approximately 0.40 inches thick.

Pass them in flour and fry them lightly with sunflower seed oil.

Prepare the tomato sauce:

Cut the onion.

Add oil in the pan, cook until yellow gold.

Add peeled tomatoes and simmer for 2 hours.

Blend everything and add basil, salt and sugar.

Cut the mozzarella and put in a strainer to pull out the water.

In a baking casserole start layering the ingredients, first tomato sauce, then eggplant, then mozzarella, then parmesan cheese. Form 5 layers in total.

Put the casserole in the oven at 400 F for 30 minutes.

Let it rest for 20 minutes before serving.

Osteria

8001 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33138

786-634-1005

osteria.miami

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.