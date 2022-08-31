(WSVN) - You only need five simple ingredients to whip up this classic Italian meal. It’s time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Angelo Kometa
The Restaurant: Osteria, Miami
The Dish: Eggplant Parmigiana
Ingredients:
35 oz. eggplant
Extra virgin olive oil
8 oz. Peeled tomatoes
0.5 oz. basil
1/2 medium onion, chopped
Salt
Pinch of sugar
17 oz. buffalo mozzarella
7 oz. Parmigiano Reggiano fine grated
Method of Preparation:
- Cut the eggplants approximately 0.40 inches thick.
- Pass them in flour and fry them lightly with sunflower seed oil.
Prepare the tomato sauce:
- Cut the onion.
- Add oil in the pan, cook until yellow gold.
- Add peeled tomatoes and simmer for 2 hours.
- Blend everything and add basil, salt and sugar.
- Cut the mozzarella and put in a strainer to pull out the water.
- In a baking casserole start layering the ingredients, first tomato sauce, then eggplant, then mozzarella, then parmesan cheese. Form 5 layers in total.
- Put the casserole in the oven at 400 F for 30 minutes.
- Let it rest for 20 minutes before serving.
Osteria
8001 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33138
786-634-1005
osteria.miami
