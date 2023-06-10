INGREDIENTS:

• 4 egg yolks

• 2 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

• 1 cup key lime juice

• zest of 1 lime

• 1 prepared graham cracker crust

DIRECTIONS/METHOD OF PREPARATION:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Beat the egg yolks and lime zest with a hand mixer, or whisk, until it gets a little fluffy.

Add in the sweetened condensed milk a little at a time and continue to mix until fully combined then add key lime juice last and mix.

Pour mixture into unbaked graham cracker crust.

Bake in the preheated oven until filling is set, about 20 minutes.

Allow to cool completely and then refrigerate overnight (or 2 hours minimum).

Garnish with a lime wedge and serve.

