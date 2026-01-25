(WSVN) - Ingredients:
For the dressing:
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 to 2 teaspoons honey
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
For the salad:
2 bunches kale, washed (I prefer Lacinato kale)
Drizzle of olive oil
Pinch of kosher salt
1/2 cup finely shredded Parmesan cheese
1/3 cup toasted sliced almonds, can also use pine nuts or pepitas
1/3 cup dried cranberries, can use golden raisins or dried currants
Method of Preparation:
- To make the dressing, in a small bowl or jar, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, salt, and pepper. Set aside.
- First, remove the kale stems.
- Squeeze the top of the kale stem and slowly move your hand down the kale stem. The leafy part of the kale will come right off as you go down.
- Use a sharp knife to finely chop the kale.
- Place the kale in a large bowl.
- Drizzle the kale with just a little bit of olive oil, you don’t need a ton because you are adding a dressing.
- Sprinkle with a little kosher salt and massage with your clean fingers until the kale softens a bit.
- Drizzle the dressing over the kale and toss well.
- Add the Parmesan cheese, nuts, and dried fruit.
- Toss again and serve.
Enjoy!
