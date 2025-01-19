(WSVN) - This morning, we’re taking a fresh bite out of a new recipe in a new edition of Bite with Belkys!

Ingredients:

1 head Iceberg lettuce

1 cup Salami sliced thin

1 19 oz. can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 cup red onion, sliced thin

Dressing:

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup red wine vinegar

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

½ tsp. each salt and pepper

½ cup tomatoes, chopped

½ cup black olives, sliced

½ cup Parmesan cheese

Method of Preparation:

Chop your head of iceberg lettuce, then thinly slice the salami and red onion and put the ingredients in a bowl.

Rinse and drain the can of chickpeas and add them to the bowl along with 1 cup of shredded mozzarella cheese.

To make the dressing, use a mason jar if you can.

Add extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper and ¼ cup of the parmesan cheese.

Seal the jar and shake well.

Dress your salad, toss it up and serve with extra Parmesan and black pepper over the top.

