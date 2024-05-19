Ingredients:
2 eggs
2 pieces of toast
slice of your favorite cheese
slice of ham or your favorite deli meat
tomato
spinach or lettuce
butter
Method of Preparation:
- Crack the eggs and whisk them in a bowl.
- Add butter to a pan and add the scrambled eggs.
- Dip one piece of toast in the pan with the egg then flip it over. Do the same with the other piece with the crusts facing each other.
- Let the egg cook through and then flip the entire thing over.
- Add sliced tomato, the ham slices, cheese, and spinach or lettuce.
- Flip one piece of bread onto the other and use a spatula to push it down a little bit until the cheese melts and everything cooks through.
- Remove from pan and serve immediately.
Enjoy!
