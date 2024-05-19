Ingredients:

2 eggs

2 pieces of toast

slice of your favorite cheese

slice of ham or your favorite deli meat

tomato

spinach or lettuce

butter

Method of Preparation:

Crack the eggs and whisk them in a bowl.

Add butter to a pan and add the scrambled eggs.

Dip one piece of toast in the pan with the egg then flip it over. Do the same with the other piece with the crusts facing each other.

Let the egg cook through and then flip the entire thing over.

Add sliced tomato, the ham slices, cheese, and spinach or lettuce.

Flip one piece of bread onto the other and use a spatula to push it down a little bit until the cheese melts and everything cooks through.

Remove from pan and serve immediately.

Enjoy!

