(WSVN) - If you’re looking for an easy, elegant dessert, this Spanish cheesecake recipe will impress your guests with little mess. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 pound cream cheese

3 large eggs

2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 tbs. lemon juice

1 cup heavy cream

Method of Preparation:

Heat oven to 425°F.

Line a loaf pan with one big piece of parchment paper pressed into the corners and up the sides. I leave the excess paper extended up over the rim, which also helps protect you against overflow.

Place loaf pan on a rimmed baking sheet, just in case there’s overflow.

In a food processor or high-speed blender: Blend the sugar, cornstarch, and salt into the empty bowl to combine. (Make sure the lid is on or the cornstarch will escape in a cloud of dust.)

Cut the cold cream cheese into large chunks and add to the sugar mixture and blend until completely combined and the cream cheese is soft, scraping down the bowl once or twice.

Add eggs, one at a time, and blend to combine then scrape down the sides of the work bowl.

With the third egg, add the vanilla and lemon juice too before blending and scraping down the sides one more time.

Add the cream and blend to evenly combine.

Pour into prepared pan, making sure it all lands inside the parchment paper sling.

Transfer to oven and bake for 40 to 50 minutes or until puffed, deeply golden brown, and moderately jiggly when the pan is shimmied. (Temp should register at 190 to 200°F, which is much higher than a typical cheesecake.)

To finish and serve: Transfer cake in loaf pan to a cooling rack and cool at room temperature for 1 to 2 hours or transfer to the fridge and cool for one hour. The cheesecake can be served cool or at room temperature.

Use parchment paper to lift and remove cheesecake from loaf pan and transfer to a plate.

Cut into just shy of 1-inch slices.

Leftover Basque Cheesecake keeps in the fridge for 5 to 7 days.

