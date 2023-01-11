A South Florida chef has gone from dishing out meals from his food truck to serving meals at his restaurant. Tonight, he prepares a rib packed with Peruvian flavor. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Fernando Salazar
The Restaurant: Platea Prime Steakhouse and Ceviche Bar, Pinecrest
The Dish: Dino Rib
Ingredients:
Marinade:
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1/4 cup ají panca paste (sun dried red chili paste)
1/4 teaspoon black Pepper
1 tablespoon cumin
3/4 cup vinegar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup soy sauce
Combine all ingredients together to make marinade. Set aside.
2lb bone-in short rib
2 tablespoons olive oil
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
Water to fill pan
Method of Preparation:
- Add salt, pepper and olive oil to the short rib. Rub into meat. Sear thoroughly on the grill or sauté.
- Place in an oven-proof pan, add water halfway to the short rib and add salt to taste. Cover with aluminum foil. 450 degrees for 2 hours.
- Remove and put on the grill or sauté carefully. Brush short rib with marinade and let it sear on all sides, about 90 seconds per side.
Platea Prime Steakhouse and Ceviche Bar
12175 S Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest, FL 33156
(305) 964-5108
www.plateamiami.com
