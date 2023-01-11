A South Florida chef has gone from dishing out meals from his food truck to serving meals at his restaurant. Tonight, he prepares a rib packed with Peruvian flavor. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Fernando Salazar

The Restaurant: Platea Prime Steakhouse and Ceviche Bar, Pinecrest

The Dish: Dino Rib

Ingredients:

Marinade:

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1/4 cup ají panca paste (sun dried red chili paste)

1/4 teaspoon black Pepper

1 tablespoon cumin

3/4 cup vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup soy sauce

Combine all ingredients together to make marinade. Set aside.

2lb bone-in short rib

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Water to fill pan

Method of Preparation:

Add salt, pepper and olive oil to the short rib. Rub into meat. Sear thoroughly on the grill or sauté.

Place in an oven-proof pan, add water halfway to the short rib and add salt to taste. Cover with aluminum foil. 450 degrees for 2 hours.

Remove and put on the grill or sauté carefully. Brush short rib with marinade and let it sear on all sides, about 90 seconds per side.

Platea Prime Steakhouse and Ceviche Bar

12175 S Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest, FL 33156

(305) 964-5108

www.plateamiami.com

