(WSVN) - Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, patted dry
Salt and fresh black pepper
4 scallions, light green and white parts thinly sliced
3 garlic cloves, grated or minced
1 tablespoon dried oregano
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/2 cup white wine
2 pints cherry or grape tomatoes
Cilantro for garnish
Method of Preparation:
- Heat the oil in a wide pot or deep 12-inch skillet over medium-high until it shimmers.
- Add the chicken in an even layer and season the top with salt and pepper.
- Cook, undisturbed, until the chicken is browned on one side about 7 to 9 minutes.
- Flip the chicken and add the scallions to the empty spaces in the pan.
- Season lightly with salt.
- Let cook until the scallions soften, about 2 minutes.
- Add the garlic, oregano, mustard and white wine, turning the chicken pieces over and back again to mix everything together, about 1 minute.
- Lower the heat to medium low at this point.
- Add the tomatoes and season with salt.
- Cook, stirring occasionally and gently pressing the tomatoes with the back of a wooden spoon, until the tomatoes burst and the chicken is cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes more. If it the sauce looks dry at any point add a few more splashes of wine of water.
- Sprinkle with the cilantro and serve.
