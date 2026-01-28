(WSVN) - Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, patted dry

Salt and fresh black pepper

4 scallions, light green and white parts thinly sliced

3 garlic cloves, grated or minced

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 cup white wine

2 pints cherry or grape tomatoes

Cilantro for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Heat the oil in a wide pot or deep 12-inch skillet over medium-high until it shimmers.

Add the chicken in an even layer and season the top with salt and pepper.

Cook, undisturbed, until the chicken is browned on one side about 7 to 9 minutes.

Flip the chicken and add the scallions to the empty spaces in the pan.

Season lightly with salt.

Let cook until the scallions soften, about 2 minutes.

Add the garlic, oregano, mustard and white wine, turning the chicken pieces over and back again to mix everything together, about 1 minute.

Lower the heat to medium low at this point.

Add the tomatoes and season with salt.

Cook, stirring occasionally and gently pressing the tomatoes with the back of a wooden spoon, until the tomatoes burst and the chicken is cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes more. If it the sauce looks dry at any point add a few more splashes of wine of water.

Sprinkle with the cilantro and serve.

