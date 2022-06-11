(WSVN) - Let’s get a Caribbean party started with a saucy seafood dish that’s a Cuban American classic. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Dish: Cuban Shrimp Creole (Enchilado de Camarones)

Prep time: 10 mins.

Cook time: 25 mins.

Source: Cocoandash.com

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• half of a medium onion diced finely (about 1/2 cup)

• half of a green bell pepper diced finely (about 1/2 cup)

• half red pepper finely diced (about 1/2 cup)

• half yellow pepper finely diced (or orange)

• 4 large garlic cloves – minced

• 8 ounce can of tomato sauce

• 1/2 cup water

• 1/2 cup white wine

• 1/3 cup green Spanish olives (plus a tablespoon of the brine)

• 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1 pinch black pepper

• 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1 lb medium sized shrimp (peeled, deveined, and tail-off)

Method of Preparation:

Heat a large sauté pan over medium heat and add in the olive oil, onions, and green peppers. Sauté until the onions and peppers soften.

Add in a little bit of the tomato sauce and then add the garlic so the garlic won’t burn. Cook down for a few minutes.

Add in the remaining tomato sauce, water, white wine, olives, oregano, salt, pepper, and cumin. Bring to a simmer for 5 minutes, uncovered.

Then add in the shrimp and simmer, covered for 10 minutes until the shrimp becomes opaque.

Serve immediately over white rice.

Enjoy!

