(WSVN) - Let’s get a Caribbean party started with a saucy seafood dish that’s a Cuban American classic. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Dish: Cuban Shrimp Creole (Enchilado de Camarones)
Prep time: 10 mins.
Cook time: 25 mins.
Source: Cocoandash.com
Ingredients:
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• half of a medium onion diced finely (about 1/2 cup)
• half of a green bell pepper diced finely (about 1/2 cup)
• half red pepper finely diced (about 1/2 cup)
• half yellow pepper finely diced (or orange)
• 4 large garlic cloves – minced
• 8 ounce can of tomato sauce
• 1/2 cup water
• 1/2 cup white wine
• 1/3 cup green Spanish olives (plus a tablespoon of the brine)
• 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1 pinch black pepper
• 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
• 1 lb medium sized shrimp (peeled, deveined, and tail-off)
Method of Preparation:
- Heat a large sauté pan over medium heat and add in the olive oil, onions, and green peppers. Sauté until the onions and peppers soften.
- Add in a little bit of the tomato sauce and then add the garlic so the garlic won’t burn. Cook down for a few minutes.
- Add in the remaining tomato sauce, water, white wine, olives, oregano, salt, pepper, and cumin. Bring to a simmer for 5 minutes, uncovered.
- Then add in the shrimp and simmer, covered for 10 minutes until the shrimp becomes opaque.
- Serve immediately over white rice.
Enjoy!
