(WSVN) - Ingredients:

2 pizza crusts, the kind out of a can

olive oil spray

pesto

your favorite sandwich makings

Method of Preparation:

Heat oven to 400 degrees and spray the bottom of a cookie sheet with a little bit of olive oil.

Roll out each pizza dough on each cookie sheet and try to spread them out into a rectangle, doing your best to make them the same size.

Follow the directions on the pizza dough and par bake then remove them and add your favorite sandwich cheese to both of them.

Put them back in the oven and let them finish baking according to the directions.

Once the bread is crispy and golden take the cookie sheets out and carefully slide one out onto a cutting board.

Start layering your favorite sandwich toppings.

When complete carefully place the other one on top, cheese side down, and press together.

Use a sharp knife to slice it down the middle and continue to slice into squares. You should get about 12 squares depending on how large you slice them.

Use any of your favorite sandwich fixings- you can use all kinds of meats and cheeses and fresh or roasted vegetables and spreads.

The possibilities and flavors are endless!

Enjoy!

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