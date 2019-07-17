Croque Monseiur/ La Estación American Brasserie, Miami

|

(WSVN) - Who doesn’t love a ham and cheese sandwich? A South Florida chef shows us a French-inspired way to create this American comfort food. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Pierre Morat
The Restaurant: La Estación American Brasserie, Miami
The Dish: Croque Monsieur

Ingredients:

  • (Can be made in bigger quantities and frozen)
  • 20 pieces Sliced bread
  • 2 cups Melted butter
  • 40 slices Ham (plain)
  • 5 cups Mornay sauce:
    • 1/2 cup Butter
    • 1 cup Flour
    • 3 cups Cold milk
  • 3 cups Gruyère cheese (or whatever other grated cheese you prefer)
  • Salt
  • Pepper

Method of Preparation for Mornay sauce:

  • Melt the butter in a pot, add the flour and cook for 4 minutes.
  • Add the milk and boil for 1 minute.
  • Remove from the heat and add grated Gruyère.
  • Season with salt and pepper, cool down and keep refrigerated in pastry bag.

Method of Preparation for Croque Monsieur:

  • Spread melted butter on both sides of bread, place slices on baking sheet and allow one side to toast under broiler.
  • Take out and spread Mornay sauce on toasted side of bread.
  • Layer on sliced ham and cover with other slice of bread (toasted side down).
  • Wrap individually and keep refrigerated for few hours before slicing each sandwich into four fingers.
  • Cook in pan or panini press, finish in hot oven for 5 minutes.

To Plate:

  • Sprinkle grated Gruyère over slices before serving with side salad or fries.

Serves: 4 slices per person.

La Estación American Brasserie
(at Central Fare inside Virgin MiamiCentral)
550 NW 1st Ave., Suite 240
Miami, FL 33136
centralfare.com/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending