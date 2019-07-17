Croque Monseiur/ La Estación American Brasserie, Miami

(WSVN) - Who doesn’t love a ham and cheese sandwich? A South Florida chef shows us a French-inspired way to create this American comfort food. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
The Chef: Pierre Morat
The Restaurant: La Estación American Brasserie, Miami
The Dish: Croque Monsieur
Ingredients:
- (Can be made in bigger quantities and frozen)
- 20 pieces Sliced bread
- 2 cups Melted butter
- 40 slices Ham (plain)
- 5 cups Mornay sauce:
- 1/2 cup Butter
- 1 cup Flour
- 3 cups Cold milk
- 3 cups Gruyère cheese (or whatever other grated cheese you prefer)
- Salt
- Pepper
Method of Preparation for Mornay sauce:
- Melt the butter in a pot, add the flour and cook for 4 minutes.
- Add the milk and boil for 1 minute.
- Remove from the heat and add grated Gruyère.
- Season with salt and pepper, cool down and keep refrigerated in pastry bag.
Method of Preparation for Croque Monsieur:
- Spread melted butter on both sides of bread, place slices on baking sheet and allow one side to toast under broiler.
- Take out and spread Mornay sauce on toasted side of bread.
- Layer on sliced ham and cover with other slice of bread (toasted side down).
- Wrap individually and keep refrigerated for few hours before slicing each sandwich into four fingers.
- Cook in pan or panini press, finish in hot oven for 5 minutes.
To Plate:
- Sprinkle grated Gruyère over slices before serving with side salad or fries.
Serves: 4 slices per person.
La Estación American Brasserie
(at Central Fare inside Virgin MiamiCentral)
550 NW 1st Ave., Suite 240
Miami, FL 33136
centralfare.com/
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.