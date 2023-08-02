The Chef: Benoit Rablat

The Restaurant: La Fresa Francesa, Hialeah

The Dish: Croque Madame

Ingredients:

Sliced White bread

Bechamel

Gruyere cheese (or Swiss)

Ham

Egg

Bechamel Ingredients:

1/8 lb of butter

1/4 cup of all-purpose flour

1/2 cup of milk

1 pinch of salt

1 pinch of pepper

1 pinch of ground nutmeg

Method of Preparation:

Melt the butter on low heat.

When melted, slowly add the flour and whisk vigorously in order to avoid chunks. The flour should be added very slowly to the pan.

When you obtain a smooth texture, slowly add the milk.

Finish the bechamel with salt, pepper and nutmeg.

Place the bread on a sheet pan.

Spread the bechamel on two slices of bread. Top each slice with a hand full of Gruyere.

Place in the oven preheated at 350 for 7 minutes.

After taking the bread out of the oven, place a slice of ham on top of the bread and put it back in the oven for 1 minute so the ham will be warm.

Place it for 30 seconds under the oven broiler.

Finish the dish by frying an egg and placing it on top of the sandwich.

Add sea salt and cracked black pepper.

La Fresa Francesa

59 W 3rd St, Hialeah, FL 33010

(786) 717-6886

https://www.lafresafrancesabistro.com/

