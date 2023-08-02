The Chef: Benoit Rablat
The Restaurant: La Fresa Francesa, Hialeah
The Dish: Croque Madame
Ingredients:
Sliced White bread
Bechamel
Gruyere cheese (or Swiss)
Ham
Egg
Bechamel Ingredients:
1/8 lb of butter
1/4 cup of all-purpose flour
1/2 cup of milk
1 pinch of salt
1 pinch of pepper
1 pinch of ground nutmeg
Method of Preparation:
- Melt the butter on low heat.
- When melted, slowly add the flour and whisk vigorously in order to avoid chunks. The flour should be added very slowly to the pan.
- When you obtain a smooth texture, slowly add the milk.
- Finish the bechamel with salt, pepper and nutmeg.
- Place the bread on a sheet pan.
- Spread the bechamel on two slices of bread. Top each slice with a hand full of Gruyere.
- Place in the oven preheated at 350 for 7 minutes.
- After taking the bread out of the oven, place a slice of ham on top of the bread and put it back in the oven for 1 minute so the ham will be warm.
- Place it for 30 seconds under the oven broiler.
- Finish the dish by frying an egg and placing it on top of the sandwich.
- Add sea salt and cracked black pepper.
La Fresa Francesa
59 W 3rd St, Hialeah, FL 33010
(786) 717-6886
https://www.lafresafrancesabistro.com/
Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.