Ingredients:

2 Tsp. oil (grapeseed, olive or sunflower oil)

1 8-inch flour tortilla

2/3 cup shredded cheese (such as Cheddar, Monterey Jack or Mexican Cheese Blend)

Sour cream or salsa for dipping

Method of Preparation:

Add oil to a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Let the oil heat up for 20 seconds, swirling the pan around so the oil coats the bottom.

Place the tortilla in the skillet and sprinkle the cheese evenly over the top.

Once the cheese begins to melt (about 1 minute or less) use a spatula to fold the tortilla in half.

Using the spatula, press down firmly on the top of the tortilla until some of the cheese runs out into the pan. Let the quesadilla cook until the cheese that’s leaked out gets crispy and turns brown- about 2 to 3 minutes.

Flip the quesadilla over and let cook on the other side for another minute or so.

When it’s crispy and golden – serve it up and enjoy!!

