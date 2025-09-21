(WSVN) - Ingredients:

8 Prosciutto slices

4 thin chicken cutlets

8 sun-dried tomatoes, no oil

4 tsp. pesto

2 tsp. garlic powder

2 tsp onion powder

2 tsp. Italian herb mix

Cooking spray

Method of Preparation:

Lay two slices of prosciutto side by side and make sure they overlap.

Place chicken breast on top the long way.

Sprinkle on spices (to taste).

Add one tsp. pesto and spread over chicken.

Add sun dried tomatoes and mozzarella cheese and roll as tightly as you can.

Place in air fryer and set to 350 degrees.

Hit it with some cooking spray to keep moist and cook for 25 minutes until chicken is cooked through and prosciutto is crispy.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.