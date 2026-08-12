The Chef: Manoli Aslanoglou
The Restaurant: Manoli, Miami
The Dish: Crispy Phyllo Feta with Greek Fig Salad
Ingredients:
- 4 sheets phyllo dough
- 4 slices Greek feta cheese (3-4 oz / 85-115 g each)
- 2-3 oz (60-90 g) unsalted butter, melted
- Olive oil, as needed for the pan
- 4-5 oz (120-150 ml) Greek thyme honey
- 2 tbsp toasted sesame seeds
- Greek Fig Salad:
- 8 dried Greek figs, stems removed and sliced
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- ¼ cup fresh mint leaves, torn
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tbsp red wine vinegar (or a splash, to taste)
- Pinch of sea salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
Method of Preparation:
- Lay one sheet of phyllo dough on a clean work surface.
- Place one slice of feta near the bottom edge of the phyllo.
- Fold the sides inward and wrap tightly, like a parcel or spring roll.
- Brush the final edge with melted butter to seal the package securely.
- Repeat with the remaining feta and phyllo sheets.
- Heat a thin layer of olive oil in a non-stick skillet over low to medium-low heat.
- Cook the wrapped feta gently on both sides until the phyllo becomes deep golden brown and exceptionally crisp, about 2-3 minutes per side.
- Transfer to a 350°F (175°C) oven for 3 minutes to ensure the feta is warm, soft, and just beginning to melt.
Fig Salad:
- Combine the sliced dried figs, cherry tomatoes, and fresh mint in a bowl.
- Dress with the olive oil and red wine vinegar.
- Season lightly with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Toss gently just before serving.
To Serve:
- Place one crispy phyllo-wrapped feta on each plate.
- Drizzle generously with warm Greek thyme honey, then sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds.
- Serve alongside the fresh fig, cherry tomato, and mint salad. The sweetness of the figs and honey, the freshness of the mint and tomatoes, and the acidity of the vinegar balance the rich, creamy feta and crisp filo beautifully.
- This dish works well as an appetizer or meze and pairs especially well with a chilled glass of dry white wine or a crisp rosé.