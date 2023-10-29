We are back with a pasta salad that’s made with a twist. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

5 to 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 (17-ounce) package shelf-stable potato gnocchi

1 1/2 pounds tomatoes (any variety- we used grape)

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Salt and black pepper (to taste)

Handful of chopped parsley, plus more for serving

Handful of torn basil, plus more for serving

Method of Preparation:

Heat a large (about 12-inch), well-seasoned cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium-high; add 2 tablespoons of olive oil.

Add the gnocchi to the pan, breaking up any that are stuck together. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes, tossing every 1 ½ to 2 minutes so they get golden and crispy all over.

Meanwhile, prepare your tomatoes: If you are using small ones like cherry or grape varieties, simply slice them in half. For larger tomatoes, quarter them or slice into bite-size chunks. (It is good to have a mix of shapes and sizes.)

Place the tomatoes and onions in a large serving bowl.

Add the balsamic vinegar and 1 teaspoon salt; season with pepper and gently toss.

When the gnocchi are golden and crispy, add them to the tomatoes, along with 3 to 4 tablespoons of olive oil and a handful each of parsley and basil.

Toss and taste, adding more salt or pepper as needed.

Top with more parsley and basil and eat immediately or at room temperature.

Enjoy!

