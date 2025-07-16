(WSVN) - Tacos are always a tasty and easy dinner option any day of the week. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Julian Medina

The Restaurant: Barra Vieja, Doral

The Dish: Crispy Fish Tacos

Ingredients:

For the Spicy Cabbage Slaw:

¼ cup Mayonnaise

1 tablespoon chipotle puree

3 cups Savoy cabbage, julienned

1 teaspoon honey

¼ cup lime juice

Kosher salt to taste

For the Fish:

2 6-ounce corvino filets (can also use flounder, cod or snapper)

1 cup All-Purpose flour

2 cups tempura batter mix

½ teaspoon togarashi

¾ cup ice

1 cup water

Pinch of Kosher salt

Oil, for frying

For the Taco:

8 pieces of crispy corvino

½ cup Guacamole

¾ cup Spicy Cabbage Slaw

8 5-inch corn tortillas

Method of Preparation:

For the Spicy Cabbage Slaw:

Combine all ingredients, salt to taste.

For the Corvino:

Wash the corvino and cut the filet into pieces which are 2-inches long and 1-inch wide, then sprinkle with salt.

In a small bowl combine flour, tempura batter, togarashi, and salt, then mix in the ice and water.

Stir until well incorporated.

Stir until well incorporated. In a pan bring oil to boil at a temperature of 350°F.

Roll each corvino piece in the flour mixture, make sure to coat well.

Place the pieces into the oil and fry until a light golden crust forms, about 5 minutes.

Remove and place on a laid out paper towel to absorb the excess oil.

To Plate:

Heat the griddle to a medium heat, warm the tortillas until soft.

Per each taco place 1 teaspoon of guacamole then 1 piece of fried corvino in the center.

Drizzle over about 1 teaspoon of the spicy cabbage slaw.

Serve with lime wedge.

Barra Vieja

8450 NW 53rd St, Doral, FL 33166

www.barraviejamiami.com

(305) 946-1417

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.