(WSVN) - Tacos are always a tasty and easy dinner option any day of the week. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Julian Medina
The Restaurant: Barra Vieja, Doral
The Dish: Crispy Fish Tacos
Ingredients:
For the Spicy Cabbage Slaw:
¼ cup Mayonnaise
1 tablespoon chipotle puree
3 cups Savoy cabbage, julienned
1 teaspoon honey
¼ cup lime juice
Kosher salt to taste
For the Fish:
2 6-ounce corvino filets (can also use flounder, cod or snapper)
1 cup All-Purpose flour
2 cups tempura batter mix
½ teaspoon togarashi
¾ cup ice
1 cup water
Pinch of Kosher salt
Oil, for frying
For the Taco:
8 pieces of crispy corvino
½ cup Guacamole
¾ cup Spicy Cabbage Slaw
8 5-inch corn tortillas
Method of Preparation:
For the Spicy Cabbage Slaw:
- Combine all ingredients, salt to taste.
For the Corvino:
- Wash the corvino and cut the filet into pieces which are 2-inches long and 1-inch wide, then sprinkle with salt.
- In a small bowl combine flour, tempura batter, togarashi, and salt, then mix in the ice and water.
Stir until well incorporated.
- In a pan bring oil to boil at a temperature of 350°F.
Roll each corvino piece in the flour mixture, make sure to coat well.
Place the pieces into the oil and fry until a light golden crust forms, about 5 minutes.
Remove and place on a laid out paper towel to absorb the excess oil.
To Plate:
- Heat the griddle to a medium heat, warm the tortillas until soft.
- Per each taco place 1 teaspoon of guacamole then 1 piece of fried corvino in the center.
Drizzle over about 1 teaspoon of the spicy cabbage slaw.
Serve with lime wedge.
Barra Vieja
8450 NW 53rd St, Doral, FL 33166
www.barraviejamiami.com
(305) 946-1417
