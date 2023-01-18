The Chef: CJ Jacobson
The Restaurant: Aba, Bal Harbour
The Dish: Crispy Chicken Thigh
Ingredients:
Chicken Marinade:
5 Cloves Garlic (sliced)
½ cup Olive Oil
2 tablespoons Soy Sauce
3 sprigs Thyme
1 teaspoon Smoked Paprika
4 Boneless Chicken Thighs
Pinch of salt
Green Harissa:
2 Tomatillos (each cut into 4 pieces)
2 Jalapenos (sliced)
1 bunch Green Onion (chopped)
½ tablespoon Cinnamon
½ teaspoon Black Pepper
1 cup chopped Parsley
1 cup chopped Cilantro
¼ cup Fresh Lime Juice
1 teaspoon Fish Sauce
Olive Oil (as needed)
Salt (to season)
Crispy Chicken Thigh Dish
4 Marinated Chicken Thighs
Green Harissa
½ cup Yogurt (salted and at room temperature)
4 Piparra Peppers
Method of Preparation:
To prepare the Chicken Marinade:
- Simmer garlic cloves and olive oil until lightly golden.
- Remove the garlic cloves and olive oil from the heat to cool to room temperature.
- Add in soy sauce, thyme and smoke paprika.
- Once cooled, add in a pinch of salt and massage the marinade into the boneless chicken thighs.
- Marinate overnight for optimal flavor, or continue to prepare right away.
To prepare the Green Harissa:
- Pre-heat oven to 450°F.
- Add tomatillo hunks, green onions and jalapenos to a bowl. Toss with olive oil and season with salt.
- Roast tomatillo mixture in oven for 12 minutes, or until golden brown (with some burn spots to be expected).
- Allow to cool.
- Once cool, add roasted tomatillo mixture to a blender. Add in cinnamon, black pepper, parsley, cilantro, lime juice and fish sauce.
- Purée until smooth. Season with salt as needed.
- Refrigerate until needed.
To prepare the plated Crispy Chicken Thighs with Green Harissa and Piparra Peppers:
- Preheat the oven to 400°F.
- Cook each marinated chicken thigh skin-side down in a nonstick pan on low. Place another pan on top to caramelize.
- After 10 minutes, or until brown, flip the thigh over and put the skinless side-down in an oven-safe dish. Put in the oven for 10 minutes.
- Warm the green harissa on the stovetop on low. Season with salt as needed.
To Plate:
- Spoon 3 oz of green harissa onto each plate.
- Swoosh a tablespoon of yogurt through the middle of the plated green harissa.
- Slice the chicken thigh as desired, then place on top of the yogurt and green harissa.
- Top with one piparra pepper per plate.
Enjoy immediately!
Aba
(located in Bal Harbour Shops)
9700 Collins Ave Suite 101, Bal Harbour, FL 33154
(305) 677-2840
https://www.abarestaurants.com/miami/
