(WSVN) - The Chef: James Taylor

The Restaurant: The Joyce, Miami Beach

The Dish: Crispy Chicken Schnitzel

Ingredients:

boneless, skinless chicken breasts (butterfly cut)

1/2 cup corn starch

2 eggs (for egg wash)

1/12 cup panko breadcrumbs

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp paprika

vegetable oil for frying

Simple Tomato Sauce:

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 large shallot, finely diced

6 cloves garlic, minced

1 (28 oz) can whole peeled San Marzano tomatoes

1 can of chopped tomatoes

1/2 cup white wine

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

Method of Preparation:

Cover the chicken with plastic wrap and pound until the chicken is between 1/4 in to 1/8 in thick. Uncover and coat the chicken in corn starch, ensuring it is well-coated.

Transfer to egg wash, then bread crumbs. Coat well, then season with salt, pepper and paprika (make it easier by mixing them together them seasoning).

Fry in a large skillet with enough oil to cover the chicken. Fry until golden brown.

Transfer to a plate lined with a paper towel to drain excess oil.

Season with additional salt, pepper and paprika.

Top with parmesan and serve.

Sauce:

In a saucepan over medium heat, drizzle olive oil and sauté the shallots until softened and golden in color, about 6 minutes.

Add garlic and sauté for about 30 seconds then add in tomatoes, white wine, salt, pepper and sugar.

Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for about 45 minutes to an hour. Use an immersion blender to break up the tomatoes and smooth the sauce.

The Joyce

448 Española Wy, Miami Beach, FL 33139

https://www.thejoycerestaurant.com/

