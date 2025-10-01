(WSVN) - Cauliflower may be healthy, but doesn’t have to be boring. It’s easy to give it a tasty upgrade. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Camila Olarte
The Restaurant: Cleo, Miami Beach
The Dish: Crispy Cauliflower
Ingredients:
1 White Cauliflower, cut in half
Boiling water with salt
Deep fryer or saucepan with vegetable oil
Ice bath: equal parts water and ice
Tomato salsa
Roasted pine nuts
Parsley dressing:
1 bunch Parsley leaves only (about 30 g / 1 cup packed)
20 g Jalapeño pepper, finely diced (about 1 small)
20 g Garlic, finely chopped (about 4 cloves)
25 g Lemon juice (about 2 Tbsp)
100 g Extra Virgin Olive Oil (about ½ cup)
20 g Kosher salt (about 1 Tbsp)
Pepper sauce:
4 Garlic cloves, finely minced (about 20 g)
80 g Piquillo peppers, seeded & halved (about ½ cup)
5 g Lemon juice (about 1 tsp)
20 g Honey (about 1 Tbsp)
200 g Olive oil (about ¾ cup + 2 Tbsp)
3 g Kosher salt (about ½ tsp)
Method of Preparation:
- Bring a pot of salted water to a boil, then blanch the cauliflower for 5 minutes until tender.
- Shock immediately in an ice bath to stop cooking.
- Heat oil in a deep fryer or large saucepan to 375°F (190°C).
- Deep-fry the cauliflower for 3-4 minutes, until golden brown. Place upside down on a tray lined with kitchen towels and let rest for 2 minutes to drain excess oil.
Parsley Dressing:
- In a medium bowl, combine and whisk all ingredients together until the oil is fully emulsified.
- Adjust seasoning as needed.
Pepper sauce:
- Place all the ingredients in a blender and blend on medium speed until smooth, thick, and vibrant orange in color.
To Plate:
- Place cauliflower on the base of a serving plate.
- Drizzle with pepper sauce.
- Spoon parsley dressing around the cauliflower.
- Add small dots of tomato salsa over the cauliflower.
- Finish with a sprinkle of roasted pine nuts for garnish.
Cleo
350 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 913-6552
cleomiami.com
