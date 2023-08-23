(WSVN) - Now to an extra sweet recipe that’s just like having dessert for breakfast. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Antonio Bachour

The Restaurant: Tablé, Miami

The Dish: Crème Brûlée French Toast

Ingredients:

2 cups whole milk

½ cup heavy cream

5 large eggs

2 large egg yolks

3 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Pinch of salt

1 loaf of challah bread (about 1 pound); cut into 2.5-inch slices.

2 tbsp unsalted butter, plus more as needed.

Pastry Cream:

2 c milk

6 tbsp sugar

5 tbsp cornstarch

1 tbsp vanilla bean paste / extract

4 large egg yolks

3 tbsp unsalted butter; softened

Pinch of salt

Method of Preparation:

French Toast:

In a large bowl, whisk together milk, cream, eggs and egg yolks, vanilla, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and salt, and arrange challah slices in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet.

Pour custard on top, and let sit at room temperature, uncovered, for 30 minutes, so the bread can absorb the custard, carefully flipping bread slices halfway through.

Heat a large nonstick or cast-iron skillet over medium, then add 2 tablespoons of melted butter.

Place pieces-soaked challah in skillet, making sure to not crowd the pan. Cook until golden on the bottom (4 to 5 minutes).

Place pieces-soaked challah in skillet, making sure to not crowd the pan. Cook until golden on the bottom (4 to 5 minutes). Then flip and cook until the bottom is glazed and browned, another 4 to 5 minutes.

Transfer to serving plates.

Pastry Cream:

Add the vanilla extract with milk into a saucepan, and heat the milk over medium-high heat and bring it to a simmer (almost to a boil).

While heating the milk, place the sugar, egg yolks, cornstarch, and salt in a bowl, and whisk until you have a thick, smooth mix.

As soon as the milk starts to steam or simmer, remove it from the heat. Slowly pour about half of the hot milk in a thin stream into the egg mix, while whisking constantly to temper the egg mix. When the eggs have been tempered, add the egg mix back into the hot milk in the saucepan.

Heat the custard base, over medium heat, while whisking vigorously until it starts to thicken – this should take about 1 – 2 minutes depending on the heat of your stove and the size of your saucepan.

While whisking, let the custard come to a boil (the custard will release bubbles). You may need to stop whisking from time to time for a few seconds to see if the custard is “bubbling”. Look for big “bloops” breaking the surface of the custard.

Lower the heat and cook for a further 1 – 2 minutes after you see the first bubbles break the surface, and make sure to whisk constantly.

Remove from the heat and add the butter. Whisk in the butter, until it’s completely mixed in.

Pour the custard into a bowl and immediately cover the surface with plastic wrap, making sure the plastic wrap is touching the whole surface.

Let the custard cool down to room temperature and then let it chill in the fridge for a few hours, until it’s completely chilled.

To Plate:

Spread Pastry cream on top of the French toast, sprinkle the pastry cream with the superfine sugar and melt the sugar with a kitchen torch until caramelized.

Top with fresh berries and serve immediately with maple syrup.

Tablé by Antonio Bachour

180 NE 40th St.

Miami, FL 33137

786-842-0551

tablebachour.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.