The Chef: Gabriela Guitrón

The Restaurant: Zeru, Miami

The Dish: Crema Catalana

Ingredients:

2.5 cups Whole milk

1.5 cups Heavy cream

3/4 cup Sugar

8 Egg yolks

zest of 1 medium orange

zest 1 of 1 lemon

1 Cinnamon stick

1/2 cup Sugar (2)

1/2 cup Water

1 tsp Honey

Figs, cut into quarters

Method of Preparation:

For cream Catalan

Peel the zest of the orange and lemon into the sugar, this would help to keep the essential oils of it trapped into the sugar.

Add the milk, cinnamon stick and cook over medium heat for 10 to 15 minutes.

Split ⅓ of the mix into a bowl with egg yolks, temper them, and return into the mix.

Add the heavy cream and cook until 185 F, the mix should be smooth and even. Be careful not to overheat the mix once the egg yolks have been added to prevent clumps.

Remove from the heat and pour the mixture into a pan to cool down and thicken.

For the figs

Make a syrup by adding the sugar and the water to high temperature until boiling, then add the honey and reserve.

Cut the figs into quarters and soak them into the syrup for 5-10 min, then keep them in the fridge for 10-15 or until they are entirely cold.

To Plate:

Spoon the figs into the bottom of a dessert glass, cover with catalan cream.

Spread a little sugar on top and torched until caramelized.

Sprinkle cinnamon on top and enjoy.

Zeru

1395 Brickell Ave.

Miami, FL 33131

786-809-1395

zerumiami.com

