8 eggs

3.5 oz crumbled feta

1 tbsp olive oil

salt

pepper

oregano or favorite spices

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Put olive oil or spray in an oven-proof pan, then put the feta cheese in the middle surrounded by your eggs.

Season with salt, pepper and spices.

Bake for about 20-25 minutes until the eggs are set.

Remove from oven and, using a fork, mix eggs and cheese together until creamy.

Be careful not to scratch your pan!

This dish is best served over your favorite crusty bread.

Enjoy!

