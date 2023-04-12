The Chef: Ralph Pagano

The Restaurant: Naked Taco, Miami

The Dish: Creamy, Crispy, Cheesy Chicken

Ingredients:

2 lb 2-3 oz pc chicken breast

4 ea whole eggs

4 cups bread crumbs panko

1.6 cups flour

2 tbsp granulated garlic

2 tbsp granulated onion

Salt, black pepper to taste

pkg of cotija cheese – crumbled

pkg of chihuahua cheese (can substitute for regular shredded mozzarella)

Tomato sauce

Cilantro – chopped

Bechamel sauce:

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon unsalted butter, divided

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups whole milk

1/4 teaspoon salt, or more, to taste

1/16 to 1/8 teaspoon, white or black pepper

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 200 degrees.

Mix the flour with garlic, onion, salt & black pepper. In separate bowls, add bread crumbs and beaten eggs.

Slice the chicken breast open, then beat thin.

Dip the chicken in the flour mixture, then the eggs, then the bread crumbs.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat about 1 cup of oil until shimmering. Add chicken and fry until crispy golden brown and cooked through, about 3 minutes per side.

Drain chicken on a paper towel, then transfer to a baking pan.

Spoon tomato sauce over chicken, then top with chopped cilantro, and cheese (as much as you like).

Place in oven until cheese is melted and starts to brown.

Bechamel sauce:

In a deep saucepan over medium-low heat, melt two tablespoons of butter.

Add the flour and whisk together until the butter and flour mixture forms small bubbles. Whisk in one cup of milk until the sauce is smooth, then whisk in the second cup along with salt and pepper.

Bring to a low boil and whisk until the sauce thickens.

To Plate:

Transfer chicken to a plate, top with a few spoonfuls of bechamel sauce. Garnish with cotija cheese and cilantro.

Naked Taco

(at The Falls)

8888 SW 136th St. Ste 380 Miami, FL 33176

www.lovenakedtaco.com

