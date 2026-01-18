(WSVN) - Ingredients:

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large shallot, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

20 ounces fresh baby spinach

3/4 cup heavy cream

1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan

pinch of ground nutmeg

salt and pepper, to taste

Method of Preparation:

Sauté the aromatics: In a large skillet or sauté pan, heat the butter and olive oil over medium heat.

Add the shallot and cook for 2–3 minutes, until softened.

Stir in the garlic and cook for 30 seconds more.

Wilt the spinach: Add the spinach in large handfuls, stirring frequently until wilted. This will take a few batches as the volume reduces.

Add cream and cheese: Pour in the heavy cream and bring to a gentle simmer.

Stir in the Parmesan and a pinch of nutmeg.

Let simmer for 3–5 minutes, stirring often, until the cream thickens slightly.

Season and serve: Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve warm as a rich, cozy side dish.

