Ingredients:
All-purpose flour (for dusting work surfaces)
8 ounce crescent dough sheet
8 ounce wheel of brie cheese
1 cup whole cranberry sauce (not jellied)
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 375°F degrees.
- Spray a mini muffin tin with cooking spray.
- Spread a little flour out onto your counter then roll out crescent dough.
- If using crescent rolls rather than the crescent roll dough sheet, be sure to pinch the seams together to make one sheet.
- Cut dough into 24 squares.
- Place squares into muffin tin slots.
- Cut brie into small pieces and place inside the crescent dough squares. Top with a generous spoonful of cranberry sauce.
- Bake for 6-8 minutes until golden brown.
- Let cool and serve.
Enjoy!
