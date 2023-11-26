(WSVN) -

Ingredients:

All-purpose flour (for dusting work surfaces)

8 ounce crescent dough sheet

8 ounce wheel of brie cheese

1 cup whole cranberry sauce (not jellied)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 375°F degrees.

Spray a mini muffin tin with cooking spray.

Spread a little flour out onto your counter then roll out crescent dough.

If using crescent rolls rather than the crescent roll dough sheet, be sure to pinch the seams together to make one sheet.

Cut dough into 24 squares.

Place squares into muffin tin slots.

Cut brie into small pieces and place inside the crescent dough squares. Top with a generous spoonful of cranberry sauce.

Bake for 6-8 minutes until golden brown.

Let cool and serve.

Enjoy!

