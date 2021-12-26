(WSVN) - Appetizers are the perfect accent for any holiday party. That’s what’s on the menu today as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

3/4 cup dried sweetened cranberries

One 8 oz. package of cream cheese

3/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled (use full fat feta, reduced fat is too dry)

1/4 cup chopped green onion

4 large flour tortillas, spinach if perfect for holiday colors

Method of Preparation:

In a bowl, mix together cranberries, cream cheese, crumbled feta cheese and chopped green onions. Mix well.

Divide and spread mixture evenly among the tortillas.

Roll up tightly. Wrap rolls in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least one hour.

Take out of refrigerator, unwrap and slice into bite-sized servings.

Enjoy!

