(WSVN) - Appetizers are the perfect accent for any holiday party. That’s what’s on the menu today as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
3/4 cup dried sweetened cranberries
One 8 oz. package of cream cheese
3/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled (use full fat feta, reduced fat is too dry)
1/4 cup chopped green onion
4 large flour tortillas, spinach if perfect for holiday colors
Method of Preparation:
- In a bowl, mix together cranberries, cream cheese, crumbled feta cheese and chopped green onions. Mix well.
- Divide and spread mixture evenly among the tortillas.
- Roll up tightly. Wrap rolls in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least one hour.
- Take out of refrigerator, unwrap and slice into bite-sized servings.
Enjoy!
