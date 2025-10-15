(WSVN) - The South Beach Seafood Festival is next week and we’ve got the perfect recipe to help you kick off the fun. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Generric Kyles
The Restaurant: Golden Rule Seafood, Miami
The Dish: Crab-Stuffed Snapper
Ingredients:
4 skinless snapper fillets (6-8 oz each)
1/2 lb lump crab meat
1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs
2 tbsp mayonnaise
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 clove garlic, minced
2 tbsp chopped parsley
1/4 tsp Old Bay seasoning (or paprika + celery salt)
Salt & pepper to taste
1 tbsp unsalted butter, melted
For the Lemon Butter Sauce:
3 tbsp lemon juice (freshly squeezed)
4 tbsp clarified butter (or regular butter, melted and skimmed)
2 tbsp heavy cream
2 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 tsp sugar
Salt & black pepper to taste
2 tsp cornstarch mixed with 2 tbsp cold water (slurry)
2 tbsp capers, rinsed and drained
Method of Preparation:
Make the Crab Stuffing:
- In a bowl, gently mix: Crab meat, Panko, Mayo, Dijon, Lemon juice, Garlic, Parsley, Old Bay, Melted butter, Salt & pepper.
- Toss lightly to avoid breaking the crab lumps.
Prepare the Snapper:
- Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).
- Lightly oil a baking dish or line a tray with parchment.
- Pat fillets dry.
- Season the fillets with salt, pepper & fresh garlic.
- Divide crab stuffing evenly over each fillet, gently pressing it into place.
- Roll each fillet inward from the tail.
Bake the Fillets:
- Drizzle with a bit of oil or melted butter.
- Bake for 15-18 minutes, until the fish flakes easily and the stuffing is golden.
Make the Lemon Butter Sauce:
While fish bakes, prepare the sauce:
- In a small saucepan, heat lemon juice, sugar, and heavy cream over medium-low heat until warm (not boiling).
- Stir in clarified butter, Parmesan, salt, and pepper.
- Let simmer gently for 2-3 minutes.
- Stir in the cornstarch slurry, whisking constantly until the sauce thickens slightly (1-2 minutes).
- Taste and adjust seasoning.
- Stir in capers just before serving or sprinkle them on top.
To Plate:
- Spoon warm lemon butter sauce over each crab-stuffed fillet.
- Garnish with extra parsley, lemon wedges, or microgreens if desired.
Golden Rule Seafood
17505 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33157
www.goldenruleseafood.com
(305) 235-0661
More info: South Beach Seafood Festival
