(WSVN) - The South Beach Seafood Festival is next week and we’ve got the perfect recipe to help you kick off the fun. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Generric Kyles

The Restaurant: Golden Rule Seafood, Miami

The Dish: Crab-Stuffed Snapper

Ingredients:

4 skinless snapper fillets (6-8 oz each)

1/2 lb lump crab meat

1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

2 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tbsp chopped parsley

1/4 tsp Old Bay seasoning (or paprika + celery salt)

Salt & pepper to taste

1 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

For the Lemon Butter Sauce:

3 tbsp lemon juice (freshly squeezed)

4 tbsp clarified butter (or regular butter, melted and skimmed)

2 tbsp heavy cream

2 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 tsp sugar

Salt & black pepper to taste

2 tsp cornstarch mixed with 2 tbsp cold water (slurry)

2 tbsp capers, rinsed and drained

Method of Preparation:

Make the Crab Stuffing:

In a bowl, gently mix: Crab meat, Panko, Mayo, Dijon, Lemon juice, Garlic, Parsley, Old Bay, Melted butter, Salt & pepper.

Toss lightly to avoid breaking the crab lumps.

Prepare the Snapper:

Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).

Lightly oil a baking dish or line a tray with parchment.

Pat fillets dry.

Season the fillets with salt, pepper & fresh garlic.

Divide crab stuffing evenly over each fillet, gently pressing it into place.

Roll each fillet inward from the tail.

Bake the Fillets:

Drizzle with a bit of oil or melted butter.

Bake for 15-18 minutes, until the fish flakes easily and the stuffing is golden.

Make the Lemon Butter Sauce:

While fish bakes, prepare the sauce:

In a small saucepan, heat lemon juice, sugar, and heavy cream over medium-low heat until warm (not boiling).

Stir in clarified butter, Parmesan, salt, and pepper.

Let simmer gently for 2-3 minutes.

Stir in the cornstarch slurry, whisking constantly until the sauce thickens slightly (1-2 minutes).

Taste and adjust seasoning.

Stir in capers just before serving or sprinkle them on top.

To Plate:

Spoon warm lemon butter sauce over each crab-stuffed fillet.

Garnish with extra parsley, lemon wedges, or microgreens if desired.

Golden Rule Seafood

17505 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33157

www.goldenruleseafood.com

(305) 235-0661

More info: South Beach Seafood Festival

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.