(WSVN) - The South Beach Seafood Festival is next week and we’ve got the perfect recipe to help you kick off the fun. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Generric Kyles
The Restaurant: Golden Rule Seafood, Miami
The Dish: Crab-Stuffed Snapper

Ingredients:
4 skinless snapper fillets (6-8 oz each)
1/2 lb lump crab meat
1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs
2 tbsp mayonnaise
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 clove garlic, minced
2 tbsp chopped parsley
1/4 tsp Old Bay seasoning (or paprika + celery salt)
Salt & pepper to taste
1 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

For the Lemon Butter Sauce:
3 tbsp lemon juice (freshly squeezed)
4 tbsp clarified butter (or regular butter, melted and skimmed)
2 tbsp heavy cream
2 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 tsp sugar
Salt & black pepper to taste
2 tsp cornstarch mixed with 2 tbsp cold water (slurry)
2 tbsp capers, rinsed and drained

Method of Preparation:
Make the Crab Stuffing:

  • In a bowl, gently mix: Crab meat, Panko, Mayo, Dijon, Lemon juice, Garlic, Parsley, Old Bay, Melted butter, Salt & pepper.
  • Toss lightly to avoid breaking the crab lumps.

Prepare the Snapper:

  • Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).
  • Lightly oil a baking dish or line a tray with parchment.
  • Pat fillets dry.
  • Season the fillets with salt, pepper & fresh garlic.
  • Divide crab stuffing evenly over each fillet, gently pressing it into place.
  • Roll each fillet inward from the tail.

Bake the Fillets:

  • Drizzle with a bit of oil or melted butter.
  • Bake for 15-18 minutes, until the fish flakes easily and the stuffing is golden.

Make the Lemon Butter Sauce:
While fish bakes, prepare the sauce:

  • In a small saucepan, heat lemon juice, sugar, and heavy cream over medium-low heat until warm (not boiling).
  • Stir in clarified butter, Parmesan, salt, and pepper.
  • Let simmer gently for 2-3 minutes.
  • Stir in the cornstarch slurry, whisking constantly until the sauce thickens slightly (1-2 minutes).
  • Taste and adjust seasoning.
  • Stir in capers just before serving or sprinkle them on top.

To Plate:

  • Spoon warm lemon butter sauce over each crab-stuffed fillet.
  • Garnish with extra parsley, lemon wedges, or microgreens if desired.

Golden Rule Seafood
17505 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33157
www.goldenruleseafood.com
(305) 235-0661

More info: South Beach Seafood Festival

