Ingredients:

• Nonstick olive oil spray

• 1 fresh jalapeño

• 2 fresh ears of corn, husks & silks removed or 1 bag frozen

• 4 green onions

• 4 slices thick cut bacon, cooked

• 8 oz cream cheese, softened

• 1 teaspoon Creole seasoning

• 1/4 cup pickled jalapeno slices, finely diced

• 4 oz sharp cheddar cheese, grated

• Vegetable oil, for frying

• 1/2 cup corn starch

• 1 cup whole buttermilk

• 1 1/2 cups panko breadcrumbs

Directions:

Preheat grill (or grill pan) on medium-high. Coat fresh jalapeño, ears of corn, and green onions with spray. Arrange on grill or grill pan and cook, stirring often, until charred. Remove from oven and set aside to cool.

If using frozen corn defrost it and then roast it for about 15 minutes in the oven set to 350.

Cook bacon following package instructions; set aside to cool. Finely dice jalapeño (remove seeds if desired), remove corn kernels from cob, finely chop onions and bacon.

Add softened cream cheese, fresh and pickled jalapeños, corn kernels, bacon, green onions, Creole seasoning, and cheddar cheese in a bowl and mix with your hands until smooth and combined.

Scoop/form cheese mixture into 1- inch balls. Place balls in freezer for 20 minutes. Heat fryer oil to 350°F.

Place corn starch in shallow bowl. Place buttermilk in second bowl and panko in third bowl. Dip chilled cheese balls in corn starch (coating all sides), then dip into buttermilk (allowing excess to drip off). Finally, dip into panko (wash hands). Fry breaded cheese balls (in batches) 2–3 minutes or until golden brown. Drain on a baking tray lined with paper towels.

Serve with homemade ranch dressing for dipping

Homemade Ranch Dressing

Ingredients:

• 2/3 cup buttermilk

• 3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

• 1/4 cup mayonnaise

• 1 tablespoon fresh chives, thinly sliced

• 1 teaspoon sherry vinegar

• 1/4 teaspoon ground mustard

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1/4 teaspoon onion powder

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

• 2 tablespoons fresh dill, finely chopped

Directions

Whisk all ingredients until smooth. Cover and chill until ready to serve. (Makes about 1 1/2 cups)

