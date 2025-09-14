(WSVN) - Ingredients:

1 cup blended 2% cottage cheese

2 eggs

2/3 cups flour (all-purpose or whole wheat)

1 tsp baking powder

Italian seasoning to taste

1/2 cup pizza sauce

1 cup mozzarella cheese

Your favorite pizza toppings

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 400.

Add cottage cheese to a bowl and add eggs and whisk together.

Add baking powder, flour and ¼ cup mozzarella cheese.

Mix well.

Spread mixture on a lined baking tray to form small pizza shapes. This recipe makes about 6-8 pizzas, depending on size.

Top with sauce, seasoning and mozzarella and bake for 15 minutes or until the cheese melts.

Take out of the oven.

Serve as is, or add your favorite pizza toppings.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.