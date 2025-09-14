(WSVN) - Ingredients:
1 cup blended 2% cottage cheese
2 eggs
2/3 cups flour (all-purpose or whole wheat)
1 tsp baking powder
Italian seasoning to taste
1/2 cup pizza sauce
1 cup mozzarella cheese
Your favorite pizza toppings
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 400.
- Add cottage cheese to a bowl and add eggs and whisk together.
- Add baking powder, flour and ¼ cup mozzarella cheese.
- Mix well.
- Spread mixture on a lined baking tray to form small pizza shapes. This recipe makes about 6-8 pizzas, depending on size.
- Top with sauce, seasoning and mozzarella and bake for 15 minutes or until the cheese melts.
- Take out of the oven.
- Serve as is, or add your favorite pizza toppings.
Enjoy!
