Ingredients:
- 1 cup 2% cottage cheese
- 1 zest of lemon
- 1/2 lemon juice
- 2 tbsp honey
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 graham cracker sheets or Biscoff cookies
Directions:
- Add cottage cheese, lemon juice, lemon zest, vanilla extract and honey to a food processor blend until smooth.
- Split between two serving cups and top with crushed cookies or graham crackers.
- Chill in fridge 20 minutes or so until it firms up.
Enjoy!
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