Ingredients:

1 cup 2% cottage cheese

1 zest of lemon

1/2 lemon juice

2 tbsp honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 graham cracker sheets or Biscoff cookies

Directions:

Add cottage cheese, lemon juice, lemon zest, vanilla extract and honey to a food processor blend until smooth.

Split between two serving cups and top with crushed cookies or graham crackers.

Chill in fridge 20 minutes or so until it firms up.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.