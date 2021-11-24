(WSVN) - Start off Thanksgiving Day on the sweet side with a stack of pancakes that will get the entire family in the holiday spirit. That’s what’s cooking tonight, so let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Russ Simon

The Restaurant: Winker’s Diner, Miami Beach

The Dish: Cookies and Cream Pancakes

Ingredients:

Buttermilk Pancakes:

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour, unbleached

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup whole milk

2 each eggs, large

1 ½ tsp. baking powder

1 ½ tsp. Baking Soda

½ cup butter, unsalted, melted

2 tbsp. sugar

1 t kosher salt

1 ½ tsp. vanilla extract

Cream Cookie Filling:

½ cup cream cheese, softened

½ cup butter, softened

½ cup Oreos, finely crushed

4 tbsp. sugar

Cookies & Cream Pancakes:

1 ½ cups pancake batter (see recipe above)

½ cup cream cookie filling (see recipe above)

¼ cup whipped cream (see separate recipe)

¼ cup Oreos, lightly crushed

2 tbsp. chocolate sauce (like Hersey’s)

As desired maple syrup

2-4 tbsp. cutter, unsalted

Method of Preparation:

Method for pancake mix:

Whisk together the dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, baking powder, sugar, salt) in one bowl.

In the other bowl whisk the eggs first, then add the milk and buttermilk and combine well.

Next whisk the vanilla into the egg and milk mixture.

Then add the egg and milk mixture to the dry ingredients and whisk together until combined. DO NOT OVER MIX OR THE PANCAKES WILL BE TOUGH.

Slowly drizzle the melted butter into the batter and gently whisk in to combine.

Let the batter rest in refrigerator for at least 1 hour, but can rest up to 12 hours prior to use.

Method for filling:

Thoroughly mix together all the ingredients. This recipe can be made in a stand mixer or food processor, but it is not a necessity.

Use immediately or refrigerate for up to 2 days. If using from the refrigerator allow to soften slightly before using.

Method for pancakes:

Heat the griddle to medium-high heat.

Use a drop or two of water to check the temperature. When water bubbles up and steams away quickly the pan/griddle is ready.

Add butter to the griddle and then use a ¼ cup measuring cup to scoop out the batter. Scoop 3 times to make 3 pancakes.

Cook the pancakes for about 2-3 minutes on the first side, or until the uncooked side is covered in bubbles and the bottom is golden brown.

Flip the pancakes and continue cooking for about 2 minutes or cooked throughout.

To Plate:

Place one pancake on the bottom of a plate. Smear half of the Cream Cookie filling on the pancake. Top with another pancake and schmear the remaining filling.

Place the 3rd pancake atop the rest. Drizzle chocolate sauce over the pancakes, followed by the some of the cookie crumbles.

Top with whipped cream and the rest of the cookie crumbles.

Serve with a side of maple syrup and enjoy!

Winker’s Diner

1575 Alton Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

http://www.winkersdiner.com

305-831-7274

