(WSVN) - Start off Thanksgiving Day on the sweet side with a stack of pancakes that will get the entire family in the holiday spirit. That’s what’s cooking tonight, so let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Russ Simon
The Restaurant: Winker’s Diner, Miami Beach
The Dish: Cookies and Cream Pancakes
Ingredients:
Buttermilk Pancakes:
2 ½ cups all-purpose flour, unbleached
1 cup buttermilk
1 cup whole milk
2 each eggs, large
1 ½ tsp. baking powder
1 ½ tsp. Baking Soda
½ cup butter, unsalted, melted
2 tbsp. sugar
1 t kosher salt
1 ½ tsp. vanilla extract
Cream Cookie Filling:
½ cup cream cheese, softened
½ cup butter, softened
½ cup Oreos, finely crushed
4 tbsp. sugar
Cookies & Cream Pancakes:
1 ½ cups pancake batter (see recipe above)
½ cup cream cookie filling (see recipe above)
¼ cup whipped cream (see separate recipe)
¼ cup Oreos, lightly crushed
2 tbsp. chocolate sauce (like Hersey’s)
As desired maple syrup
2-4 tbsp. cutter, unsalted
Method of Preparation:
Method for pancake mix:
- Whisk together the dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, baking powder, sugar, salt) in one bowl.
- In the other bowl whisk the eggs first, then add the milk and buttermilk and combine well.
- Next whisk the vanilla into the egg and milk mixture.
- Then add the egg and milk mixture to the dry ingredients and whisk together until combined. DO NOT OVER MIX OR THE PANCAKES WILL BE TOUGH.
- Slowly drizzle the melted butter into the batter and gently whisk in to combine.
- Let the batter rest in refrigerator for at least 1 hour, but can rest up to 12 hours prior to use.
Method for filling:
- Thoroughly mix together all the ingredients. This recipe can be made in a stand mixer or food processor, but it is not a necessity.
- Use immediately or refrigerate for up to 2 days. If using from the refrigerator allow to soften slightly before using.
Method for pancakes:
- Heat the griddle to medium-high heat.
- Use a drop or two of water to check the temperature. When water bubbles up and steams away quickly the pan/griddle is ready.
- Add butter to the griddle and then use a ¼ cup measuring cup to scoop out the batter. Scoop 3 times to make 3 pancakes.
- Cook the pancakes for about 2-3 minutes on the first side, or until the uncooked side is covered in bubbles and the bottom is golden brown.
- Flip the pancakes and continue cooking for about 2 minutes or cooked throughout.
To Plate:
- Place one pancake on the bottom of a plate. Smear half of the Cream Cookie filling on the pancake. Top with another pancake and schmear the remaining filling.
- Place the 3rd pancake atop the rest. Drizzle chocolate sauce over the pancakes, followed by the some of the cookie crumbles.
- Top with whipped cream and the rest of the cookie crumbles.
- Serve with a side of maple syrup and enjoy!
Winker’s Diner
1575 Alton Road
Miami Beach, FL 33139
http://www.winkersdiner.com
305-831-7274
