(WSVN) - This one is for dessert lovers and that’s what’s on the menu as we grab a bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

8 chocolate sandwich cookies, plus more for topping

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

1/2 cup powdered sugar

Method of Preparation:

Separate the cream from the chocolate sandwich cookies. Place the cookies in a plastic bag and break them up into crumbles. Put the cookie cream in a small bowl and heat it up in a microwave, about 2 minutes.

In a medium bowl, beat the heavy cream using a hand mixer until thick and frothy. Add the cookie cream and the powdered sugar. Beat until stiff peaks form. Next, fold in the chocolate sandwich cookie crumbs. Spoon the mixture into a piping bag or a plastic baggie with a piping tip. Pipe into serving bowls or glasses.

Top with remaining cookies and/or sprinkle with cookie crumbles.

Serve it up, or refrigerate until ready to serve.

Enjoy!

