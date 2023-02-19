Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups dried brown lentils
2 tbs. fresh ginger, chopped
1 tbs. each- cumin, coriander, turmeric
1-2 tsp. cayenne pepper (optional)
28-ounce can of crushed tomatoes
2 tbs. minced garlic
1/2 onion, finely chopped
15-ounce can coconut milk
1 tsp. sea salt
1 cup chopped cilantro
A few handfuls of cherry tomatoes
3 cups vegetable broth
optional: rice for serving

Method of Preparation:

  • In a crock pot, add dried brown lentils, ginger, cumin, coriander, turmeric and cayenne pepper (optional).
  • Add a can of crushed tomatoes, garlic, onion and vegetable broth.
  • Put the lid on and set the timer for 4 hours on high or 8 hours on low.
  • When it’s done, add coconut milk, cilantro and cherry tomatoes and stir well.
  • Salt to taste and serve on its own or over a bed of rice.

Enjoy!

