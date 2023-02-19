Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups dried brown lentils

2 tbs. fresh ginger, chopped

1 tbs. each- cumin, coriander, turmeric

1-2 tsp. cayenne pepper (optional)

28-ounce can of crushed tomatoes

2 tbs. minced garlic

1/2 onion, finely chopped

15-ounce can coconut milk

1 tsp. sea salt

1 cup chopped cilantro

A few handfuls of cherry tomatoes

3 cups vegetable broth

optional: rice for serving

Method of Preparation:

In a crock pot, add dried brown lentils, ginger, cumin, coriander, turmeric and cayenne pepper (optional).

Add a can of crushed tomatoes, garlic, onion and vegetable broth.

Put the lid on and set the timer for 4 hours on high or 8 hours on low.

When it’s done, add coconut milk, cilantro and cherry tomatoes and stir well.

Salt to taste and serve on its own or over a bed of rice.

Enjoy!

