Ingredients:

1 large onion, peeled

2 limes, one halved, one cut into wedges

½ tsp. pepper

1 ¾ tsp. kosher salt

1 tbs. olive oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 jalapeno, seeded and minced

1 bunch cilantro

1 tbs. tomato paste

1 tbs. ground cumin

3 cans black beans, drained

1 can full fat coconut milk

1 cup vegetable or chicken stock

Method of Preparation:

Cut the onion into quarters.

Thinly slice one quarter of the onion.

Add slices to a small bowl and add the juice of half a lime and ¼ tsp. salt. Set aside for serving.

Dice the remaining onion and set aside.

Heat soup pot over medium high heat.

Add oil then the diced onion and cook until tender – 3-5 minutes.

Add garlic and cook for another minute or until transparent.

Add diced jalapeno, and then the cilantro. Toss that up.

When jalapeno is soft add tomato paste and stir well. Add cumin, salt and pepper. Stir well and sauté for a few minutes.

Next, add rinsed and drained black beans. Stir well, then add stock. Stir again and add coconut milk. Let simmer for several minutes, then turn off the stove and blend soup with an immersion blender.

Add lime juice and stir again.

Garnish your soup with the sliced onions that have been soaking in lime juice- and some fresh cilantro.

Enjoy!

