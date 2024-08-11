(WSVN) - Ingredients:
4 eggs
Salt and pepper
Your favorite egg toppings
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Separate the eggs and yolks into two bowls.
- Whip egg whites until stiff peaks form and give them a quick stir.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Spoon whipped egg whites on a baking sheet forming 4 mounds.
- Use the back of a spoon to make a small dent in the middle of each cloud.
- Place the yolks inside each dent.
- Bake in the oven until the whites are set and golden brown around the edges, about 10-15 minutes.
- Remove from oven and season with salt and pepper.
- Add your favorite egg toppings and enjoy!
