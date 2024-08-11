(WSVN) - Ingredients:

4 eggs

Salt and pepper

Your favorite egg toppings

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Separate the eggs and yolks into two bowls.

Whip egg whites until stiff peaks form and give them a quick stir.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Spoon whipped egg whites on a baking sheet forming 4 mounds.

Use the back of a spoon to make a small dent in the middle of each cloud.

Place the yolks inside each dent.

Bake in the oven until the whites are set and golden brown around the edges, about 10-15 minutes.

Remove from oven and season with salt and pepper.

Add your favorite egg toppings and enjoy!

