(WSVN) - The Chef: Todd Zimmer

The Restaurant: Yaya, Miami

The Dish: Clams with Chorizo

Ingredients:

2 oz Extra Virgin olive oil

1.5 oz Sliced garlic clove

1/2 tsp Calabria chili flakes

2 oz Spanish chorizo

4 oz Fresh tomatoes (peeled and crushed)

2 oz Fresh cilantro (1/2 chopped or ½ for garnish)

20 each Little neck clams

3 oz White wine

1 oz Whole butter

1 slice Rustic country bread grilled

Method of Preparation:

Heat the Extra Virgin Olive oil in the pan.

When the oil is hot, add the sliced garlic and cook until it just starts to turn golden brown.

Add the Calabria chili flakes and the Spanish chorizo. The chorizo will start to turn the oil red.

At this point add the tomatoes, chopped cilantro and clams. Stir to mix well.

Add the white wine and cover.

Cook covered for about 3 minutes or until all the clams open on their own. If a clam does not open, discard it.

Once the clams have opened, remove the clams from the pan to a bowl and place the sauce back on the burner to reduce slightly.

Add the whole butter to smooth out the sauce and then pour the sauce over the clams.

Top the clams off with the grilled bread and garnish with the remaining cilantro.

Yaya Coastal Cuisine

7999 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL 33138

(305) 967-8020

https://www.yayamiami.com/

