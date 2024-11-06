(WSVN) - The Chef: Todd Zimmer
The Restaurant: Yaya, Miami
The Dish: Clams with Chorizo
Ingredients:
2 oz Extra Virgin olive oil
1.5 oz Sliced garlic clove
1/2 tsp Calabria chili flakes
2 oz Spanish chorizo
4 oz Fresh tomatoes (peeled and crushed)
2 oz Fresh cilantro (1/2 chopped or ½ for garnish)
20 each Little neck clams
3 oz White wine
1 oz Whole butter
1 slice Rustic country bread grilled
Method of Preparation:
- Heat the Extra Virgin Olive oil in the pan.
- When the oil is hot, add the sliced garlic and cook until it just starts to turn golden brown.
- Add the Calabria chili flakes and the Spanish chorizo. The chorizo will start to turn the oil red.
- At this point add the tomatoes, chopped cilantro and clams. Stir to mix well.
- Add the white wine and cover.
- Cook covered for about 3 minutes or until all the clams open on their own. If a clam does not open, discard it.
- Once the clams have opened, remove the clams from the pan to a bowl and place the sauce back on the burner to reduce slightly.
- Add the whole butter to smooth out the sauce and then pour the sauce over the clams.
- Top the clams off with the grilled bread and garnish with the remaining cilantro.
Yaya Coastal Cuisine
7999 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL 33138
(305) 967-8020
https://www.yayamiami.com/
